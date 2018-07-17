STYLE & FASHION

High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing

EMBED </>More Videos

High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Crocs are apparently having a major fashion moment.

The rubber waterproof clogs have been getting a few reinventions, and this time they are headed to new heights.

For those of us who prefer a little lift, we present the high heeled croc.

RELATED: $168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric

Called the Cyprus V heel, company says consider the shoe a casual and comfy heel-wedge hybrid.

Still waterproof, still rubber -- still Crocs.

They are priced at $53, though some pairs are already surging on Amazon.

The invention comes on the heels of the socks with Crocs, which really took off.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldshoesbig talkersviralbuzzworthyclothing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
$168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric
STYLE & FASHION
Is #MeToo leading women to ditch high heels?
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
Designer Kate Spade, 55, found dead in apparent suicide
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Fire damages Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
Show More
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
More News