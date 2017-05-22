STYLE & FASHION

Parody alert! Local nurse struts 'scrub romper' in honor of latest fashion trend

EMBED </>More Videos

The next time you head out to the mall or shopping center, you'll probably find yourself in the middle of the latest fashion craze. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The next time you head out to the mall or shopping center, you'll probably find yourself in the middle of the latest fashion craze.

Last week, RompHims (the now viral male version of rompers) had the internet in a craze.
RELATED: RompHim? Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer

But what about a selection for those in the medical world?

Blake Lynch, a nurse in the Medical Center, set out to dive in on the latest trend -- with a parody. "The RompHim is here, but what about nurses?" Lynch asked on YouTube.

In a jovial mood, he strutted the 'scrub romper' for the world to see.

Lynch said he plans to wear the romper on Monday during his nursing shift change.
Related Topics:
fashiontrendingmen's clothingnursesdigital video
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation
Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
SFPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Bayview District
Trump: Israelis and Arabs share 'common cause' against Iran
Speakeasy turning the clock back to 1923 in SF
Finals are 1 win away for Warriors, who have Spurs on brink
Michael Flynn to invoke Fifth Amendment in collusion investigation
SF man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic
Show More
Spare the Air Alert in effect: Monday, May 22, 2017
St. Louis 6-year-old calls for an end to violence in viral Facebook post
FBI investigating whether UMD stabbing was hate-based
Trump vows to succeed where everyone else has failed - Mideast peace
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
SFPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Bayview District
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
SF man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic
More Video