MELANIA TRUMP

Melania Trump wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana jacket in Sicily

US First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the City Hall, Palazzo degli Elefanti, in the Sicilian town of Catania, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

TAORMINA, Italy --
Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that sells for $51,000, or several thousand dollars below the median U.S. income in 2015.

RELATED: Melania Trump forgoes headscarf in Saudi Arabia

She also carried a matching clutch to lunch with spouses of the G-7 leaders, held at the historic Elephants Palace and hosted by Catania's mayor.

The burst of color in the U.S. first lady's wardrobe came after a steady dose of mostly black during President Donald Trump's inaugural overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis, and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy. Both outfits were also by Milan designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Gabbana has celebrated each appearance with Instagram posts. He shared three photos of the floral jacket, worn over a simple white shift dress, with Mrs. Trump looking model-perfect as she stepped out of an SUV. Gabbana tagged the photo with hearts and a "Thank You" to flotus #melaniatrump.

Dolce & Gabbana have made Sicily their fashion muse, so it made sense that Trump's wife would wear their designs in Sicily, the final stop on Trump's trip.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on how much Mrs. Trump, a former model and the wife of an independently wealthy president, paid for the jacket. The U.S. government does provide first ladies with a wardrobe allowance.

RELATED: 5 things to know about Melania Trump

Several fashion designers have said publicly that they will not dress the first lady because they oppose her husband's policies.

The retail price for the Dolce & Gabbana jacket comes in at about $5,500 below the median U.S. household income of $56,516 in 2015, the most recent year for which figures are available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As the Trumps traveled through Saudia Arabia, Israel, Italy, Brussels and then back to Italy, the president left it to top aides in Washington to explain the details of his federal budget proposal for 2018. Trump has proposed a $4.1 trillion spending plan that slashes safety net programs for the poor, including food stamps and Medicaid, while spending billions more on the military and protecting retirement programs for the elderly.

The fashion choices of America's first ladies are a longstanding source of public fascination, and Mrs. Trump is getting a taste of that on the trip, her first extended period in the public eye since her husband took office in January. She lives mostly at their penthouse at Trump Tower in New York with their 11-year-old son. The president has said they will move to the White House after the school year ends.

First ladies are almost always criticized or praised for whatever they wear.

Michelle Obama, for example, received rave reviews for most of the gowns she wore to White House state dinners that she and her husband hosted. But she was also mocked for some fashion choices, including wearing shorts on Air Force One and sporting designer sneakers that cost more than $500 to a food bank.
Related Topics:
fashionmelania trumpfashionu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpcultureeurope
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MELANIA TRUMP
Five things to know about Melania Trump
Trump family hosts 1st White House egg roll
21,000 attend Trump's first White House Easter Egg Roll
Melania Trump's first portrait on display at White House
More melania trump
STYLE & FASHION
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation
Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
1 injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport -- WATCH LIVE
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
New Apple campus in Cupertino evacuated due to gas leak
13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland
San Jose police searching for missing 77-year-old woman
Police: 4 arrested after man shot during car burglary in Gilroy
Show More
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos