If you see a Melania Trump lookalike around Houston, you're not imagining things.Claudia Sierra, 41, recently underwent nine cosmetic procedures in an effort to look more like the First Lady.Over a course of nine hours, Dr. Franklin Rose performed the surgeries, which included an eye lift, fat grafts in her temples and cheeks, rhinoplasty, breast implants, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her thighs and back and a Brazilian butt lift.But that's not all - Sierra even got hair extensions and a wardrobe overhaul to look even more like Trump."I know that I'm going to get a lot of criticism," Sierra told "Inside Edition" about her procedures. "I keep hearing that I need psychological help. That I should not want to look like anyone else."