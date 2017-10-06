MELANIA TRUMP

Melania Makeover: Houston mom gets 9 surgeries to look like FLOTUS

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston-area mom underwent nine procedures to look more like Melania Trump. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you see a Melania Trump lookalike around Houston, you're not imagining things.

Claudia Sierra, 41, recently underwent nine cosmetic procedures in an effort to look more like the First Lady.

Over a course of nine hours, Dr. Franklin Rose performed the surgeries, which included an eye lift, fat grafts in her temples and cheeks, rhinoplasty, breast implants, a tummy tuck, liposuction on her thighs and back and a Brazilian butt lift.

But that's not all - Sierra even got hair extensions and a wardrobe overhaul to look even more like Trump.

"I know that I'm going to get a lot of criticism," Sierra told "Inside Edition" about her procedures. "I keep hearing that I need psychological help. That I should not want to look like anyone else."

Related Topics:
fashionmelania trumpplastic surgerycosmetic surgeryhealthu.s. & worldtwins
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MELANIA TRUMP
Las Vegas shooting victim stands for Trump despite leg injury
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
Melania Trump offers support following Harvey visit
Five things to know about Melania Trump
More melania trump
STYLE & FASHION
Chipotle worker becomes runway it girl
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Saturday
Gymboree closing hundreds of stores
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week air show
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Trump plays with Spanish accent, celebrates Hispanic culture
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in SF
Dangerous Bay Area beach conditions means big waves for surfers
Authorities still searching for motive behind Las Vegas mass shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Brush fire put out along I-280 in San Francisco
Show More
Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses
Trump administration rolling back mandate to cover birth control
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Anti-nuclear weapons group wins Nobel Peace Prize
Couple's fight at Texas restaurant goes viral
More News
Top Video
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in SF
Trump plays with Spanish accent, celebrates Hispanic culture
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Fleet Week air show
Dangerous Bay Area beach conditions means big waves for surfers
More Video