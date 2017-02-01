OSCARS

Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show

Ruth Negga, Viola Davis and Emma Stone have gotten attention for their red carpet style.

By Roshumba Williams
HOLLYWOOD --
The Academy Awards are less than four weeks away now which means the stars are in full search mode for that perfect red carpet look.

Oscar's red carpet is often called the biggest fashion runway in the world.

But in recent years, there has been some criticism that the stars play it too safe.

There still remain some red carpet risk takers among this year's nominees.

Gone now are the moments like Cher in a Bob Mackie or Celine Dion in her backwards suit.

But you don't have to go over the top to take a red-carpet risk.

Supporting actress nominee Viola Davis made a major statement in the 2012 Oscars when she decided to leave her hair with its natural look.

"I just thought I'd step into who I was tonight. I feel bold," Davis said.

Best actress nominee Emma Stone is known for pushing the fashion envelope, from her Lanvin jumpsuit to pairing a sheer dress with a tuxedo jacket.

At the SAG awards, she took on one of the hottest trends, a black lingerie-inspired gown with a mélange of textures by Alexander McQueen.

Meanwhile newcomer Ruth Negga is proving to be a red carpet risk taker, turning heads with a zip-front gold sequined gown at the Golden Globes.

In years past, some stars got more attention for wild or risky outfits.

Bjork in the swan dress she wore in 2001 is still probably the biggest red carpet risk ever. While it was a fashion fail, she did succeed - because we are still talking about it 16 years later.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26.
