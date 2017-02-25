OSCARS

FASHION PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Naomie Harris arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
On the night before the Oscars, some big stars showed up to celebrate small budget films.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrates films with a budget of less than $20 million.

See what stars wore on the award show's blue carpet in the gallery above.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT
