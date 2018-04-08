STYLE & FASHION

Tommy Hilfiger releases disability-friendly spring line

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tommy Adaptive line includes modifications like magnetic buttons and zipper hems to make dressing easier for those with physical impairments. (Tommy Hilfiger)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
Tommy Hilfiger's new spring line makes dressing easy for everybody, including those with disabilities.

The Tommy Adaptive line includes functional modifications to accommodate various physical conditions. One of the women's dresses in the line, for instance, includes magnetic closures at the shoulders that allow the dress to more easily be pulled on over the head if the wearer has limited mobility.

A pair of slim-fit jeans for men ditches the traditional zipper and button closure for Velcro and magnets, easing the dressing process for those with limited dexterity. Hidden button loops at the leg opening allow the hem to be raised up to four inches to accommodate leg braces, orthotic devices or height differences.

Despite the modifications, the garments are designed to look similar to the designer's main line; pants that don't have a functional button still have a faux button sewn on, for example.

The company called on Paralympian Jeremy Campbell, paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill, model and amputee Mama Cax and others to model the line.

"Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of our brand's DNA," Tommy Hilfiger said on the company's website. "Tommy Adaptive continues to build on that vision, empowering people to express themselves through fashion."

Tommy Adaptive was first introduced as a line for children in 2016 and was later expanded to include clothing for adults. Target, Zappos and other retailers also offer adaptive lines for those with special needs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashiondisabilitybuzzworthywhat's trendingclothing
STYLE & FASHION
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a big fan of scrunchies
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill homicide
Oakland hills crash victim identified as San Pablo resident
Antioch jewelry store robbery suspects arrested
Windsor police shoot man twice before taking him into custody
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
Show More
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Colleagues say goodbye to aviator who died in Petaluma plane crash
Body found after deadly SUV crash on Mendocino coast
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
More News