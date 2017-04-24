Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in Redwood City bathroom

This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald's Corp. reports earnings on Tuesday, April 25. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
California prosecutors said Wednesday that a fast-food restaurant cashier gave birth to a baby girl while at work and then tried to kill her by flushing her down a toilet.

The San Mateo County district attorney said Sarah Lockner, 25, has been charged with attempted murder after the newborn survived.

Prosecutors say Lockner went to work the night of Sept. 4 at a Redwood City McDonald's complaining of stomach pains and visited the bathroom numerous times, raising concerns of co-workers.

A co-worker discovered a large amount of blood on the bathroom floor and peered over the stall to check on Lockner.

The co-worker told investigators she saw a baby face down in the toilet bowl and Lockner pushing on her back while flushing the toilet.

The co-worker called 911 and when paramedics and police arrived the baby was in Lockner's arms, but the newborn wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse.

Police arrested Lockner and paramedics revived the baby, who district attorney Steve Wagstaffe said is in stable condition, but it's unknown whether the baby suffered brain damage.

Wagstaffe said Lockner told investigators that she didn't know she was pregnant.

Lockner remains in jail on $11 million bail and will be appointed a public defender on Sept. 18.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
childrenchild abusemcdonald'sfast food restaurantattempted murderRedwood City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dems announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
New innovative products unveiled at the Hax demo in SF
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
Mom's post about daughter's school dress code violation goes viral
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
Hundreds of Alameda residents warned to not use water
Show More
Driver rescued after two cars crushed by falling tree
Ghost Ship Fire poem left on Lake Merritt columns
LARRY BEIL: So, the Raiders could have had the Coliseum site after all
Fathers learn to relate to their children through CA R3 Academy classes
Biracial boy, 8, nearly hanged by teens, family says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
More Photos