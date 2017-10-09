  • BREAKING NEWS At least 2 dead, many injured as apocalyptic wildfires destroy parts of North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
  • LIVE VIDEO ABC7 News coverage of multiple brush fires burning in North Bay
  • LIVE VIDEO Sky7 over massive wildfires burning in North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES

Fast-moving wildfires devour hundreds of homes in Santa Rosa

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are working to extinguish fast-moving wildfires that gutted homes and cars in Santa Rosa on Monday. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are working to extinguish fast-moving wildfires that gutted homes and cars in Santa Rosa on Monday.

Mark West Springs Road s is Ground Zero in the city where hundreds of homes were destroyed.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Many people desperately trying to save their homes poured water on and around them, but for some that was not even possible.

Watch the video player above for Lyanne Melendez's full story. Click here to follow her on Twitter..

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countyNorth Bay FireswildfireNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
VIDEOS: A look at various places fires are burning in the North Bay
NORTH BAY FIRES
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
At least 2 dead, many injured as apocalyptic wildfires destroy parts of North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
VIDEOS: A look at various places fires are burning in the North Bay
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
At least 2 dead, many injured as apocalyptic wildfires destroy parts of North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
VIDEO: Large plume of smoke sits over North Bay
VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
VIDEO: Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires
VIDEO: A look from above the North Bay wildfires
Show More
Homes destroyed by fire in Napa's Silverado Resort area
VIDEO: Man surveys home destroyed in Santa Rosa
ABC7 News forecast: Red Flag Warning in effect
VIDEO: Crews battle wildfire at large building in Santa Rosa
Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: Raging fires destroy thousands of acres in North Bay
VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay
VIDEO: Driving through destroyed Santa Rosa neighborhood
VIDEO: Large plume of smoke sits over North Bay
More Video