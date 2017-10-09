SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Crews are working to extinguish fast-moving wildfires that gutted homes and cars in Santa Rosa on Monday.
Mark West Springs Road s is Ground Zero in the city where hundreds of homes were destroyed.
FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures
Many people desperately trying to save their homes poured water on and around them, but for some that was not even possible.
Watch the video player above for Lyanne Melendez's full story. Click here to follow her on Twitter..
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. #northbayfires pic.twitter.com/EpvzWVTYjj— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 9, 2017