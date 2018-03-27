Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway

Stephon Clark and his family appear in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined an investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police to provide independent oversight.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes it will bring "faith and transparency" as California's capital city reels from the March 18 shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

"Due to the nature of this investigation, the extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city, I felt it was the best interest of our entire community including the members of our police department to ask the attorney general to be an independent part of this investigation," Hahn said.

Clark was killed by two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows in a South Sacramento neighborhood. Police thought Clark was holding a gun, but he was found only with a cellphone.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office will provide oversight of the investigation and conduct a review of the police department's policies and training around use of force. Body camera footage released by the department shows police firing 20 rounds at Clark.

His grandmother, Sequita Thompson, called Monday for the police to change how they apply force in such situations and to consider non-lethal options.

VIDEO: Grandmother of unarmed Sacramento man killed by police calls for change
EMBED More News Videos

The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.


Hahn and a number of community leaders called for calm and peaceful protest as the city moves forward.

Community members and activists have engaged in marches, including one that blocked the highway during rush hour and the entrance to a Sacramento Kings game.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg urged the city to set a positive national example.

"The country is watching us," he said. "Let us show how a city in pain together, with all of our partners, can in fact achieve a better way."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video regarding officer-involved shootings in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingman killedfatal shootingpolicepolice-involved shootingSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Grandmother of man killed by Sacramento police calls for change
Protests move to capitol building after Sacramento officer-involved shooting
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests across the globe
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Show More
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Concord
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos