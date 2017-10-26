Father arrested after San Ramon third grader brings loaded gun to school

The father of 5 was arrested at his home today https://t.co/BXupVbqNoq — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 27, 2017

The father of a San Ramon third-grader is in jail Thursday night facing several charges, including child endangerment.Police arrested Anthony O'Donnell at his home Thursday morning. The father of five is charged with child endangerment, posession of stolen property, and allowing a firearm to be accessible to a child.Police say his son brought a gun to Twin Creeks Elementary school.According to the district, an 8-year-old brought the loaded gun in his backpack. He showed a friend, and that classmate told his parents that same night. A few hours later, police were knocking on the suspect's door."The parents should be responsible for kids. They should not have access to a gun," said neighbor Gauri Salwan."They are a good family, I never think this. They are always well-behaved kids," said another neighbor Shah La Zada.The community is shocked and scared by what's happened. Many have lived side-by-side with the O'Donnells from years.On a typical night, O'Donnell's son would be outside playing with kids, but Thursday the family's third-floor apartment is dark.And the boy's friends admit they're conflicted."I don't think I'll play with him," said 11-year-old Arman Nadem."I'm not sure why they did that. It's a bad thing because they could have hurt somebody," said Dilara Halibran, 8.Bail for O'Donnell is set at $140,000.