  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

Father arrested after San Ramon third grader brings loaded gun to school

Anthony O'Donnell appears in his mug shot in San Ramon, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
The father of a San Ramon third-grader is in jail Thursday night facing several charges, including child endangerment.

RELATED: San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school

Police arrested Anthony O'Donnell at his home Thursday morning. The father of five is charged with child endangerment, posession of stolen property, and allowing a firearm to be accessible to a child.

Police say his son brought a gun to Twin Creeks Elementary school.

According to the district, an 8-year-old brought the loaded gun in his backpack. He showed a friend, and that classmate told his parents that same night. A few hours later, police were knocking on the suspect's door.

"The parents should be responsible for kids. They should not have access to a gun," said neighbor Gauri Salwan.

"They are a good family, I never think this. They are always well-behaved kids," said another neighbor Shah La Zada.

The community is shocked and scared by what's happened. Many have lived side-by-side with the O'Donnells from years.

On a typical night, O'Donnell's son would be outside playing with kids, but Thursday the family's third-floor apartment is dark.

And the boy's friends admit they're conflicted.

"I don't think I'll play with him," said 11-year-old Arman Nadem.

"I'm not sure why they did that. It's a bad thing because they could have hurt somebody," said Dilara Halibran, 8.

Bail for O'Donnell is set at $140,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
childrengun safetygunsschoolstudentsSan RamonPleasantonSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Top Stories
Officials ride Napa Valley Wine Train to spur tourism
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
Here's why some batteries explode
7 on Your Side: How to stay safe around batteries that may explode
Big rig crash into pole leads to Discovery Bay power surge
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Show More
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
San Ramon third grader suspended for bringing loaded gun to school
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Day of remembrance to be held in Sonoma County for wildfire victims
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos