Father claims Alameda school did little to protect daughter from hateful texts

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
An Alameda parent is calling out the local school district for what he believes is the superintendent's lax handling of anti-Semitic texts his teen daughter received.

Mel Waldorf says his daughter Natasha received a series of threatening texts last school year when she was a freshman at Alameda High.
The texts arrived anonymously, from a phone number Natasha did not recognize.

The Waldorfs reported the threats to the school district and Alameda Police, which opened a hate crime investigation.

Several Alameda High students were identified as the perpetrators, but just one was required to apologize to Natasha Waldorf. However, Mel Waldorf believes more should've been done, especially in light of the district's handling of a noose that was found attached to a fence outside the Alameda High tennis courts two week ago.

A spokesperson for the Alameda School District, Susan Davis said she could not talk specifically about the Waldorf case, but insisted the district is very proactive in cases like it.

Alameda Police say they advised the Waldorfs to report any further instances, but at this point their investigation into the original incident is closed.

