SEX CRIME

'Operation Adam and Eve' arrests Houston father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex

New video shows authorities taking Adam Hollyfield in for booking after he attempted to meet a teenage girl for sex.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A married father of two is in custody after being accused of trying to solicit a teenage girl for sex online.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office released new video of Adam Hollyfield's arrest.

Deputy constables said Hollyfield was actually talking with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a teenage girl.

Hollyfield allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the undercover officer and was arrested during what he thought would be a meeting with the teen.

Investigators say Hollyfield has two small children, including one with special needs.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
