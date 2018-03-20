BOY SCOUTS

Father of boy with Down syndrome suing Boy Scouts

(Shutterstock)

PAYSON, Utah (KGO) --
The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle scout and revoking his merit badges.

RELATED: Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop

Logan Blythe has been a scout through the National Parks Council in Utah. His father, Chad, says the 15-year-old has advanced because the council has made accommodations when necessary.

He had planned to create kits for special-needs babies for his Eagle project when the family learned the national organization voided every merit badge he obtained.

RELATED: Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout

The family sued the Boy Scouts and the Utah National Parks Council for "outrageous and reckless conduct."

The Boy Scouts says it worked with the council and the Blythe family to offer "alternative merit badges" and a path to becoming an Eagle.

Click here for a look at more stories about the Boy Scouts.

VIDEO: Logan's father issues statement on YouTube
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lawsuitboy scoutsboy scouts of americau.s. & worlddown syndromeUtah
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOY SCOUTS
Five San Rafael boys earn Eagle Scout honor
Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout
Bay Area scout collects hundreds of shoes for the needy
PHOTOS: Boy Scouts do their part on Memorial Day Weekend
More boy scouts
Top Stories
Grace Cathedral, SFPD chief hold panel on gun control
Storms cause growing mudslide concerns in North Bay fire zones
Warriors poised to welcome back Stephen Curry later this week
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
San Mateo jury awards former MLB pitcher $2.3M after hand broken in assault
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Developers pour into San Francisco for gaming conference
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
'Weed and music' coming to Berkeley's Telegraph Ave
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos