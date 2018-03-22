FBI and Air Force jointly investigating deadly vehicle crash at Travis Air Force Base

LUIS MARTINEZ
The FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations are jointly looking into why a vehicle crashed shortly afterward gaining access to Travis Air Force Base in California last night, the Air Force confirmed.

Wednesday evening, a vehicle gained access to the main gate at Travis, crashing shortly afterward and becoming engulfed in flames, the base said in a statement.

"The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement read. "There were no additional injuries."

The driver of the vehicle was a civilian, not a service member, a defense official told ABC News.

There were no shots fired during the incident, the official said.

The Air Force said there are no current known threats to Travis or its community. The main gate has reopened, and all facilities are operating normally.

This is breaking story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Elizabeth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

