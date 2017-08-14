FBI arrests man in plot to detonate bomb at Oklahoma bank

Jerry Drake Varnell, of Sayre, Okla., who was arrested Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb near BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. (Photo Courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Corrections )

OKLAHOMA CITY --
The FBI has arrested a 23-year-old man who authorities say attempted to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank.

Officials say Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre, Oklahoma, was arrested Saturday in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in Oklahoma City.

A federal complaint says the FBI learned in December that Varnell wanted to blow up a building and that an undercover FBI agent posed as someone who could help. Officials say Varnell initially wanted to blow up the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C., with a device similar to one used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Varnell is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday afternoon on a charge of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldFBIterrorismterror threatbomb threatwhite supremacistsPresident Donald TrumppoliticsracismOklahoma
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigate I-880 shooting in San Leandro that left 1 in critical
Rally held for Oakland nurse facing deportation
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Top Dog employee resigns after apparently participating in white nationalist rally
Lawyer of teen who livestreamed deadly crash says blown tire caused wreck
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in SF after concert
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
Show More
Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
2 suspects plead not guilty to San Francisco Twin Peaks murder
California, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants
Coroner ID's victim hit, killed by Amtrak train in Richmond
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos