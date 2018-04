FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found

A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.The flight from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.Some of the debris smashed a window, leaving a New Mexico woman, Jennifer Riordan, dead NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa.The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the