FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found

FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30pm on April 18, 2018.

BERNVILLE, Pa. --
A piece of the blown engine that forced the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet in Philadelphia was found about 70 miles west of the city.

RELATED: Southwest emergency landing: Passengers say pilot is a hero

Now, investigators are reaching out to the public in case any more debris is found.


The flight from New York to Dallas was over Berks County when an engine blew.

Some of the debris smashed a window, leaving a New Mexico woman, Jennifer Riordan, dead.

RELATED: NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said a piece of the engine covering was found in Bernville, Pa.

The NTSB has also noted that a fan blade from the engine was missing.

RELATED: Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency

Anyone who locates possible debris from the plane is asked to contact the FBI's Allentown office at 610-433-6488.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about emergency landings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
