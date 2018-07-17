FBI offers $20K reward after man killed while waiting at Oakland bus stop

Patrick Scott Jr. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI and homicide investigators from the Oakland Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding suspects in the murder of a 27-year-old man who was killed while waiting for a bus in Oakland.

Patrick Scott Jr. was killed in February at a bus stop on 62nd Street when police say an unknown person approached him and fired multiple shots.

"We need the public's help. Someone can help us identify the shooter who took Patrick's life that morning," FBI ASAC Bertram Fairries said in a statement.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for Scott's death.

"We will continue our efforts with our law enforcement partners and ask for community assistance to help us solve this case," Oakland Police Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821, or the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400.

Click here to read the full press release from the FBI and Oakland Police Department.

Leslie Brinkley will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow her on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingshootingFBIinvestigationOPDmurder rewardrewardmurderhomicideOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Warriors officially re-sign coach Steve Kerr
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Texas killer considers his last words before execution
How to save money and stay cool when it heats up
Show More
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Lancaster boy's family calls for investigation of social workers
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Fire damages Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
More News