FBI offers $20K reward after man killed while waiting at Oakland bus stop

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI and homicide investigators from the Oakland Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding suspects in the murder of a 27-year-old man who was killed while waiting for a bus in Oakland.

Patrick Scott Jr. was killed in February at a bus stop on 62nd Street when police say an unknown person approached him and fired multiple shots.

"We need the public's help. Someone can help us identify the shooter who took Patrick's life that morning," FBI ASAC Bertram Fairries said in a statement.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for Scott's death.

"We will continue our efforts with our law enforcement partners and ask for community assistance to help us solve this case," Oakland Police Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821, or the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400.

