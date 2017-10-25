SHERRI PAPINI

FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case

(KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
FBI officials released sketches of suspects accused of kidnapping a Redding mom named Sherri Papini.

She vanished last November while jogging near her home, and was found three weeks later.

Papini's husband said his 34-year-old wife was covered with bruises and burns and was chained at the waist and wrists when she was found along Interstate 5 near Sacramento on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Husband says Redding mom found emaciated, beaten

Papini said she was held captive by two women for 22 days. Officials said the abductors branded her with a message before she was released. last year, her husband told "Good Morning America" that the suspects may have been trying to humiliate Papini by cutting off her long blonde hair and branding her. Bosenko declined to elaborate on the branding, saying only that it was a message, not a symbol.

The sketches released by FBI officials show two women. Officials said the first is described as being 5'5" tall, with a medium build, 20 to 30 years old, coarse, curly dark hair, thin eyebrows and pierced ears. The second woman has straight black hair with some gray in it, thick eye brows, between 40 and 50 years old, and 5'7" tall.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their identification.

Click here to download and listen to the 911 calls of the kidnapping report.

Click here for more stories about the Sherri Papini investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingkidnapcrimeviolencesherri papiniu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Husband says Redding mom found beaten, emaciated
Authorities seek 2 women in abduction of mother found safe
SHERRI PAPINI
Inside the alleged abduction of Redding mom Sherri Papini
Chains and branded skin: Papini kidnap case baffles cops
Keith Papini talks to '20/20' about wife's abduction
Sheriff provides more details on alleged Papini abductors
Police searching for Redding mom missing since Wednesday
More sherri papini
Top Stories
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
2 dead in shooting at Grambling State University, suspect fled
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
NAACP issues travel advisory for American Airlines passengers
Fatal accident on NB I-880 in Fremont near Auto Mall Parkway
San Jose sizzles in record October heat
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Fatal crash cleared from NB Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa
Show More
Bay Area restaurants join forces to help North Bay fire victims
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
North Bay residents struggle to figure out housing plans after devastating fires
Dept. of Social Services opens 3rd investigation into evacuation from Oakmont Senior Living
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
More Photos