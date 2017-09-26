SJPD

FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI released new statistics that show San Jose, the safest large city in America, battling a rise in nearly every category of violent crime. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI released new statistics that show San Jose, the safest large city in America, battling a rise in nearly every category of violent crime.

The FBI released it's annual report on crime in the United States and it turns out the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased by 4.1-percent in 2016 when compared to 2015.

The FBI statistics are showing some interesting numbers, and when you look at San Jose you're hoping it's not a trend.

RELATED: Suspect at large following San Jose shooting incident

Check out the numbers, which compare the year 2016 to 2015. The number of violent crime in San Francisco dropped by more than 500, Oakland was basically flat year to year, but San Jose shows an increase close to 500 more violent crimes reported in 2016.

San Jose also saw an increase in murders, rape and aggravated assault.

The city of more than a million people follows what the rest of the country is seeing, according to the FBI.

Nationwide, the estimated number of violent crimes increased for a second straight year. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, you don't have to panic.

The numbers in the Bay Area are historically low, and San Jose currently has 20 homicides in 2017.

ABC7 News reached out to San Jose police early Tuesday morning and have yet to get a response.

So, where is the safest place in the Bay Area? Santa Clara County's Monte Sereno may be the area, as no violent crimes were reported there in 2016.

Click here to read the full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
SJPDviolencecrimeshootingmurderinvestigationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SJPD
San Jose police investigate stabbing near Costco on S. 10th Street
SJPD identify suspect fatally shot by officer
San Jose police investigate homicide, no arrests made
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
More SJPD
Top Stories
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
No vote this week on GOP health care bill
SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over data breach
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
Toddler murder case prompts showdown outside Fresno court
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
Show More
Firefighters battle 2,000-acre Canyon Fire near Anaheim-Corona border
Report: Warriors undecided about protest in preseason opener
Pres. Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Trump wants rule to stop NFL players from kneeling during anthem
More News
Top Video
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
4 NCAA coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
Toddler murder case prompts showdown outside Fresno court
More Video