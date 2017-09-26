FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime

The FBI released new statistics that show San Jose, the safest large city in America, battling a rise in nearly every category of violent crime.The FBI released it's annual report on crime in the United States and it turns out the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased by 4.1-percent in 2016 when compared to 2015.The FBI statistics are showing some interesting numbers, and when you look at San Jose you're hoping it's not a trend.Check out the numbers, which compare the year 2016 to 2015. The number of violent crime in San Francisco dropped by more than 500, Oakland was basically flat year to year, but San Jose shows an increase close to 500 more violent crimes reported in 2016.San Jose also saw an increase in murders, rape and aggravated assault.The city of more than a million people follows what the rest of the country is seeing, according to the FBI.Nationwide, the estimated number of violent crimes increased for a second straight year. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, you don't have to panic.The numbers in the Bay Area are historically low, and San Jose currently has 20 homicides in 2017.ABC7 News reached out to San Jose police early Tuesday morning and have yet to get a response.So, where is the safest place in the Bay Area? Santa Clara County's Monte Sereno may be the area, as no violent crimes were reported there in 2016.