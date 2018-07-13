FBI searching for serial bank robber in Bay Area

The search is on for a man dubbed the "Faux Badge Bandit." The FBI says he's robbed four banks in the Bay Area.This man went inside the U.S. Bank in the Safeway in San Ramon, pulled out a handgun and gave the teller a note demanding money. The teller refused and the attempted robber ran off.He has hit several banks in the Bay Area, one in Sacramento and several in Southern California.He has been seen wearing a 7 point badge on his hip along with a shoulder holster. Just an hour before he robbed the bank on San Ramon Valley Boulevard on Thursday, police say he also flashed a gun at a teller at the First Republic Bank in Danville on Hartz Avenue around noon and demanded money.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says the "Faux Badge Bandit" has also robbed banks in Cupertino in June and July. He's described as having a fair complexion and acne scars and between 40-to-50 years old. He's about 6-feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds.The FBI says if you see him, don't approach him. Just call 911.