FBI searching for serial bank robber in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a man dubbed the "Faux Badge Bandit." The FBI says he's robbed four banks in the Bay Area. (FBI)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
The search is on for a man dubbed the "Faux Badge Bandit." The FBI says he's robbed four banks in the Bay Area.

This man went inside the U.S. Bank in the Safeway in San Ramon, pulled out a handgun and gave the teller a note demanding money. The teller refused and the attempted robber ran off.

He has hit several banks in the Bay Area, one in Sacramento and several in Southern California.

He has been seen wearing a 7 point badge on his hip along with a shoulder holster. Just an hour before he robbed the bank on San Ramon Valley Boulevard on Thursday, police say he also flashed a gun at a teller at the First Republic Bank in Danville on Hartz Avenue around noon and demanded money.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says the "Faux Badge Bandit" has also robbed banks in Cupertino in June and July. He's described as having a fair complexion and acne scars and between 40-to-50 years old. He's about 6-feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

The FBI says if you see him, don't approach him. Just call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybank robberySan RamonDanvilleCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump: Relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Fun facts about the number 13
Report: FEMA unprepared, understaffed, uninformed in facing 2017 hurricane season
Mayor London Breed, SF officials vow to ease pain of housing prices
Man rescued in Union City after being stuck in cement mixer for over 2 hours
Sammy Hagar's El Paseo closes abruptly in Mill Valley
Show More
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento
A's, Giants begin Bay Area series
100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts defiantly fends off GOP attacks
More News