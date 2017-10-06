PERSONAL FINANCE

7 on Your Side: Federal officials searching for ways to secure data

EMBED </>More Videos

100617-kgo-6pm-freeze-vid (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Equifax breach has state and federal officials looking for ways to secure our data and give us more control over our information.

RELATED: Security freeze vs. Fraud alert -- Which is the best option?

7 on Your Side's Michael Finney has been talking with lawmakers and has more information on what the next steps are for not only the investigation, but protecting your assets.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story.
Click here for more 7 on Your Side stories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sideconsumer reportsconsumer concernsfraudcredit cardsu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Security freeze vs. fraud alert: Which is best option?
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Irma evacuee wins lottery after buying ticket in NC
Krispy Kreme offering pumpkin spice doughnuts for 1 day only
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman almost killed in alleged road rage crash
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Teen Wellness Conference hopes to end mental health stigma
What Really Matters: Leaving Las Vegas
VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week Air Show on Friday
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass brings fans together for weekend of music
Bay Area physicians say immigrant families fearful of trips to the doctor
Silicon Valley manufacturing jobs hoping to recruit younger generations
Show More
Mixed reactions as Tesla plans to expand into Fremont
Blue Angels soar above SF for Fleet Week
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF:Wedding Fairs, Alameda Co. Home & Garden Show, Virgin Sport SF
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Fatal Vallejo shooting may be related to fight between elementary school students
More News
Top Video
State Warriors fans in China pay big bucks to see NBA games on a global stage
Silicon Valley manufacturing jobs hoping to recruit younger generations
Teen Wellness Conference hopes to end mental health stigma
What Really Matters: Leaving Las Vegas
More Video