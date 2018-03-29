7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side tax hotline today with Michael Finney

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts will answer your tax questions today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Send us your questions now by tagging them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #AskFinney. Then visit the ABC7 News Facebook page at 4 p.m. for the answers.

