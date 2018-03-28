7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side tax hotline tomorrow with Michael Finney

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts will answer your tax questions tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Send us your questions now by tagging them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #AskFinney. Then visit the ABC7 News Facebook page at 4 p.m. for the answers.

Related links:

IRS: Identity Protection: Prevention, Detection and Victim Assistance

IRS: Online Tax Calendar for Businesses and Self-Employed

IRS: Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center

