7 On Your Side Tax Hotline with Michael Finney

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts are holding a tax hotline to answer all of your questions today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
To submit your questions ahead of the event, tag yours on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with #abc7now. Then visit the ABC7 News Facebook page at 4 p.m. for the answers.
Related links:
IRS: Identity Protection: Prevention, Detection and Victim Assistance
IRS: Online Tax Calendar for Businesses and Self-Employed
IRS: Small Business and Self-Employed Tax Center