7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney partnered up with Consumer Reports to help you understand the risks and options with dorm insurance. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You may have spent a pretty penny outfitting your kid for college -- especially if you purchased electronics. Dorm insurance may be a good idea.

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney partnered up with Consumer Reports to help you understand the risks and options.
Watch the video above for the details.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sideconsumer reportsconsumer concernscollegestudentscollege studentinsuranceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pleasanton Harvest Festival
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Clearlake
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dow briefly crosses record 23,000 mark
7 on Your Side: Federal officials searching for ways to secure data
Security freeze vs. fraud alert: Which is best option?
Irma evacuee wins lottery after buying ticket in NC
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Sonoma County warns: price gouging after fires means jail time
Temp records shattered during Bay Area heat wave
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
FAA continues investigation of close calls with Air Canada at SFO
Show More
Sheriff: All fire evacuation orders, road closures lifted in Napa Co.
$5,000 reward offered for help solving case of pit bull's death in Fairfield
A's player who kneeled during anthem says he was refused service at Alabama restaurant
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Witness gives testimony on day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Family of inmate shot with riot gun sues Santa Clara County
Report: Teen to be tried as adult in rape, murder of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
Lice warning: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
BEFORE AND AFTER: North Bay neighborhoods devastated by wildfires
More Video