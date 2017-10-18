STOCK MARKET

Dow briefly crosses record 23,000 mark

Your retirement portfolio got a little bigger on Tuesday after the Dow hit the record 23,000 mark. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By
NEW YORK (KGO) --
Your retirement portfolio got a little bigger on Tuesday after the Dow hit the record 23,000 mark.

The Dow has been on a roll recently; at just past 8 a.m. Tuesday, it crossed the 23,000 threshold for a few minutes.

What's amazing is the index reached this milestone only 76 days after topping 22,000; historically speaking, that's fast.

Analysts point to several factors driving this market exuberance. First, tons of wealth is being created in India and China and people there are putting their money in the U.S. stock market. Second, the expectation that the Trump administration will de-regulate and lower the corporate tax code.

"And third, we have the local angle. We have companies like Netflix, Google and Facebook and even small companies like Mya Systems that are contributing to the growth of the economy and the overall optimism driving a greater performance of the Dow," said Paul Holland of Foundation Capital.

President Trump was quick to tweet about the Dow passing 23,000. The index did not stay above that threshold. After some up's and down's, the Dow ended the day at 3 points shy of that mark at 22,997. That's a 26 percent jump in one year.
