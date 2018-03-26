STOCK MARKET

Dow surges 670 points, their best gain since August 2015

Trader Fran O'Connell works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK --
The Dow Jones industrial average surged nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.

The broad gains Monday were led by technology stocks and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China.

Investors were encouraged by signs Washington and Beijing are open to negotiating on trade.

RELATED: Stocks plunge on worries over trade between US, China

Microsoft jumped 7.6 percent and Bank of America climbed 4.4 percent.

The Dow rose 669 points, or 2.8 percent, to 24,202.

The S&P 500 climbed 70 points, or 2.7 percent, to 2,658. The Nasdaq climbed 227 points, or 3.3 percent, to 7,220.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.84 percent.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financedow jonesstocksu.s. & worldstock marketmoney
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stocks plunge on worries over trade
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
STOCK MARKET
Stocks plunge on worries over trade
Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended
Facebook facing user, lawmaker scrutiny over data use
Stocks plunge, then recover as wild ride continues
More stock market
PERSONAL FINANCE
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Tax season terms for beginners
Stocks plunge on worries over trade
Winning ticket sold in $456M Powerball jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Orlando police give all-clear after suspicious letter found outside courthouse
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
Show More
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos