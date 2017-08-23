POWERBALL

Drawing nears for Powerball jackpot that's climbed to $700 million

FILE -- Powerball sign (KGO-TV)

By
It's time to start dreaming what would you do with $700 million? The second largest jackpot ever could be yours. The drawing is at 8 tonight.

But you should be prepared before that. Experts say there a lot changes after you win and you often need help from people who understand the process. Experts say do the thoughtful planning first. In 2014 Raymond Buxton won $425 million after buying a ticket at a Milpitas convenience store, but waited more than a month to come forward and hid his face. His attorney Susan Von Herrmann was among a circle of legal and financial advisors he turned to before showing up at lottery headquarters.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever

"That's the most important thing. Once people know you have this money coming in, they'll come out of the woodwork and he did have some unscrupulous people and we were able to protect him from that," said Susan Von Herrmann, Lottery Winner's Attorney

The lucky retailer might need a bit of planning as well. The max prize for selling the winning ticket is $1 million.

Click here for more stories and video on the Powerball jackpot.
