MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois suburb, worth $393 million

EMBED </>More Videos

The winning Mega Millions ticket in the Friday drawing, worth $393 million, was sold in south west suburban Palos Heights.

CHICAGO --
The winning Mega Millions ticket in the Friday drawing, worth $393 million, was sold in south west suburban Palos Heights. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.

The lucky ticket was sold at Nick's Barbecue, 12658 South Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights, and Nick's is estimated to receive $500,000 for selling the ticket.

"We found out about midnight, one of our managers was watching...I was sleeping actually, woke me up and we've been up all night," said Nick Andricopulos, the store owner. "We're very excited, it's unbelievable."

Andricopulos said he is going to use part of that money to take his wife on a 40th anniversary trip.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58 and the Mega Ball was 6. It's the first jackpot winner in Mega Millions since April 28.

But if you didn't win, you haven't missed out on your chance for big bucks. That's because the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing for the competing Powerball game is $356 million. That is the 14th largest jackpot in Powerball's history. That jackpot has been building since June 10.

There had been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner in one of the games before Friday night.

The odds of winning either game are extreme -- one in 292 million for Powerball and one in 259 million for Mega Millions. And if the odds against winning one are ridiculous, the odds of winning both are essentially ridiculous squared -- roughly one in 76 quadrillion, or 76 followed by 15 zeros.

Even though Mega Millions' jackpot is bigger, the odds are slightly better, and the $1 tickets are half the price of playing Powerball, many people were betting on both ahead of Friday's drawing.

"You see more people in line buying both tickets when both games are over $300 million," said Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores, whose members sell about two-thirds of the nation's lottery tickets.

There's no disputing Americans love buying lottery tickets. They spent just over $80 billion on lottery games last year, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. That's more than on movies, video games, books, music and sports tickets -- combined.

Each game is offered in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsu.s. & worldmoney
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for $390M jackpot yields no winner
MEGA MILLIONS
MegaMillions jackpot grows to $346 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches over $300 million
Grandparents, raising late daughter's 3 kids, win $1M lottery
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Indiana
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has advice on reward credit cards
Caltrain announces fare increases starting in October 2017
MegaMillions jackpot grows to $346 million
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Virginia governor declares state of emergency over white nationalist rally
Outside Lands kicks off 10th year of music in Golden Gate Park
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
North Korea warns Trump to 'talk and act properly,' says conflict is 'tragicomedy'
Santa Rosa theft leaves Marine recruiter, family without any possessions
Friends and family gather to remember generous SJ liquor store owner
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
Food, fun, and music exemplify the Outside Lands experience in SF
Show More
Fired Google employee goes public with his side of the story
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
Bay Area teacher shortage has districts looking for alternatives
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
Fire at Lake Berryessa expands to 114 acres
More News
Top Video
Outside Lands kicks off 10th year of music in Golden Gate Park
Friends and family gather to remember generous SJ liquor store owner
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
Food, fun, and music exemplify the Outside Lands experience in SF
More Video