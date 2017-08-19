LOTTERY

Powerball jackpot climbs to $500+ Million before Saturday drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

Every Wednesday and Saturday night people across the U.S. have the chance to become millionaires with Powerball. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Powerball players will hold their breath as numbers are drawn for one of the nation's biggest lottery jackpots.

The numbers for an estimated $535 million jackpot will be drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

RELATED: List of 10 biggest lottery wins in U.S. history

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing. The prize now ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $535 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $340.1 million, minus taxes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financelotterypowerballmega millionsu.s. & worldjackpotCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
LOTTERY
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
Powerball jackpot: Top 10 largest U.S. jackpots
Powerball: No big winner, jackpot climbs again
More lottery
PERSONAL FINANCE
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois suburb, worth $393 million
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has advice on reward credit cards
Caltrain announces fare increases starting in October 2017
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Eclipse mania taking over the Bay Area
Thousands of protesters march through downtown Boston
Fire at Sunol winery interrupts wedding celebration
BART rider's phone stolen at San Francisco station, suspect arrested
'Tame' bobcat captured near Hollister
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
School holds service for wife of Bay Area terror attack victim
Confederate symbols across US highlight nation's divided past
Show More
SJ police arrest suspected shooter in firefighter's death
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
John McCain completes first round of radiation, chemotherapy treatment
Meet the 28-year-old WH interim communications director
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
More News
Top Video
Eclipse mania taking over the Bay Area
Thousands of protesters march through downtown Boston
Fire at Sunol winery interrupts wedding celebration
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday evening
More Video