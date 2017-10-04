PERSONAL FINANCE

Security freeze vs. fraud alert: Deciding best option in wake of Equifax breach

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney teamed up with Consumer Reports to help you choose between a freeze and a fraud alert in order to protect your credit in the wake of the Equifax breach. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney teamed up with Consumer Reports to help you choose between a freeze and a fraud alert in order to protect your credit in the wake of the Equifax breach.

The tools work in similar ways to prevent fraudulent use of your credit data, so it's easy to mix them up.

Watch the video player above to find out which method is best for your situation.

