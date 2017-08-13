PERSONAL FINANCE

South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions

A South Bay couple has big plans after winning more than half a million dollars, for matching five out of six numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot. (KGO-TV )

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay couple has big plans after winning more than half a million dollars, for matching five out of six numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot.

Teri and Jack bought the lucky ticket at Lake Vista Liquors on Lawrence Expressway in Sunnyvale.

They found out they won after going back to the store Saturday morning to check tickets.

"Well, we were supposed to go to work. Paint and finish our jobs but I don't know I think we might need to take the day off," the couple who chose not to give their last names told ABC7 News.

Teri and Jack plan to buy a house and go on a vacation.

A Mega Millions ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Illinois.
