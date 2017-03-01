PERSONAL FINANCE

U.S. stocks push Dow Jones above 21,000 for 1st time ever

FILE -- American flags fly at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, Monday, July 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP)

Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time.

Wednesday's gain was the biggest for the blue-chip index so far this year.

Energy companies also rose. Bank of America rose 3.8 percent and ConocoPhillips rose 3.1 percent.

The rally came a day after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.

Bond prices fell and yields rose after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger.

The Dow jumped 303 points, or 1.5 percent, to 21,115.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 32 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,395. The Nasdaq composite increased 78 points, or 1.4 percent, to 5,904.
Related Topics:
financedow jonesstock marketstocksbusinessfinanceWall StreetNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
Americans getting 3 extra days to get taxes done
7 On Your Side helps Sonoma man get refund
Bay Area LIFE:Plan your next trip to Cache Creek Casino Resort
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Two San Jose men arrested in deadly baseball coach stabbing
Judge rules wife of Orlando gunman can be released on bond
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss at least 4 weeks due to injury
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
Show More
Teens missing since 1971 found in submerged car
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos