Powerball jackpot is at $700,000,000. Where should you buy your ticket and what makes the California Lottery name a business a "lucky retailer?"
Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever
Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
RELATED: Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
Watch the video player above for more.
Click here for more stories and video on the Powerball jackpot.
VIDEO: Many look for 'lucky retailers' ahead of $700 million Powerball jackpot
POWERBALL
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
More Personal Finance
Top Stories