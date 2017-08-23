POWERBALL

VIDEO: Many look for 'lucky retailers' ahead of $700 million Powerball jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Powerball jackpot is at $700,000,000. Where should you buy your ticket and what makes the California Lottery name a business a "lucky retailer"? Reporter Matt Keller found a few. (KGO)

Powerball jackpot is at $700,000,000. Where should you buy your ticket and what makes the California Lottery name a business a "lucky retailer?"

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
RELATED: Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot

Watch the video player above for more.

Click here for more stories and video on the Powerball jackpot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepowerballlotteryu.s. & worldmoneyentertainmentgamblingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever
POWERBALL
VIDEO: What to do if you win the lottery
What could you buy with $700 million?
Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
How did the Powerball jackpot reach record levels?
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
Massive Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
Powerball jackpot climbs to $500+ Million
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field
SJ family receives new home after girls killed in fire
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
Secret message found in Cal professor's resignation letter to Trump
FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley rallies
What could you buy with $700 million?
VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever
11-year-old girl burned during sleepover: 'I can't be angry'
Show More
Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
Crowds try their luck for massive $700M Powerball jackpot
President Trump salutes American Legion during speech
South Pasadena dad sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in son's killing
Lake County deputy dies in patrol car crash
More News
Top Video
Permit approved for right-wing rally at SF's Crissy Field
What could you buy with $700 million?
Secret message found in Cal professor's resignation letter to Trump
Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off
More Video