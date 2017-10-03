Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts

SUNNYVALE, Calif. --Yahoo said Tuesday that a 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts, tripling the number originally reported.
Last year, Yahoo said hackers stole data from more than 1 billion user accounts in August 2013, in what was thought to be the largest data breach at an email provider.
The troubled Sunnyvale, California, company also disclosed a breach in September 2016 that exposed 500 million Yahoo accounts .
Yahoo said in 2016 that the information stolen may include names, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and security questions and answers. The company says it believes bank-account information and payment-card data were not affected.
