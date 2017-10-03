Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts

Yahoo said Tuesday that a 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts, tripling the number originally reported.Last year, Yahoo said hackers stole data from more than 1 billion user accounts in August 2013, in what was thought to be the largest data breach at an email provider.The troubled Sunnyvale, California, company also disclosed a breach in September 2016 that exposed 500 million Yahoo accounts .Yahoo said in 2016 that the information stolen may include names, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and security questions and answers. The company says it believes bank-account information and payment-card data were not affected.