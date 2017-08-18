Finnish police shoot man accused of fatally stabbing two people

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Finland say they are looking for more potential suspects in the stabbing of several people in the western city of Turku. (KGO)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
A man stabbed eight people Friday in Finland's western city of Turku, killing two of them, before police shot him in the thigh and detained him, police said. Authorities were looking for more potential suspects in the attack.

A suspect - a man whose identity was not known - was being treated in the city's main hospital but was in police custody. Security was being stepped up across the Nordic country, Interior Minister Paula Risikko told reporters at a news conference.

Police did not give any information on the two people killed or the conditions of those wounded in downtown Turku, 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Helsinki.

Finland's top police chief, Seppo Kolehmainen, said it was too early to link the attack to international terrorism.

"Nothing is known about the motives ... or what precisely has happened in Turku," he said.

It was not known if Friday's attack was somehow linked to a decision in June by Finland's security agency to raise its threat assessment to the second level of a four-step scale. The Finnish Security Intelligence Service says the country's "stronger profile within the radical Islamist propaganda" led to the change. It said the Nordic country is now considered part of the coalition against the Islamic State group.

The Ilta-Sanomat tabloid said six people were injured in the attack, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller had been attacked by a man with a large knife. Finnish broadcaster YLE said several people were seen lying on the ground in Puutori Square after the attack.

Witness Laura Laine told YLE she was about 20 meters (65 feet) from where the stabbing took place.

"We heard a young woman screaming. We saw a man on the square and a knife glittered. He was waving it in the air. I understood that he had stabbed someone," Laine was quoted as saying.

Finland's government was closely monitoring the police investigation into the attack, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

"Police have told us not to go to the city center, so we are in this coffee shop a few blocks away," said Vanessa Deggins, an American studying business at one of Turku's three universities, told The Associated Press. She didn't witness the attack, but heard sirens going past.

"This is a safe country by American standards. I have gone home alone at 2-3 a.m. ... I feel safe," she said.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackviolencedead bodyu.s. & worldcrimeinvestigation
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 off-duty probationary firefighter fatally shot in San Jose; 1 injured
Steve Bannon resigns as White House chief strategist
Crowds returning to Las Ramblas are subdued and pensive
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Trump refers to inaccurate anecdote about Gen. Pershing
State Department says 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
The elephant has left the room: Marshawn explains it all, or does he?
Show More
3 arrested in shooting death of Hayward man pushing stroller
13 dead, hundreds injured, 2 arrested in Barcelona van attack
Spanish police say 5 terror suspects shot near Barcelona
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith faces assault charge
Marin Co. DA charges bridge climbing daredevils with trespassing
More News
Top Video
Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 off-duty probationary firefighter fatally shot in San Jose; 1 injured
World landmarks pay tribute to Spain
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
More Video