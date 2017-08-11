Fire at Lake Berryessa prompts evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

Mandatory evacuations have been issued and roads are closed due to a fast-moving fire in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. (KGO-TV)

By abc7news.com staff
LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Mandatory evacuations have been issued and roads are closed due to a fast-moving fire in Capell Valley at Lake Berryessa. Cal Fire reports the blaze is approximately 100 acres and 10 percent contained. They're urging residents to avoid the Capell Valley area.


Officials say road closures are in place where the fire is burning, on both sides of Berryessa Knoxville Road and Hwy 128. Additional road closures are in place at Sage Canyon Road at Lower Chiles Valley Road, Highway 128 at Moskowite Corners, and Knoxville Rd at Spanish Flat


The terrain in this area of Napa County is reportedly steep and rocky, with dry brush and pockets of timber.

According to officials, structures are threatened and additional resources have been ordered.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firewildfirefirefightersnapa countyroad closuretraffic delayNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
Man accused of fatally shooting San Jose liquor store owner arrested
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Kevin Durant apologizes for comments about India
Show More
California official sues EPA over records on administrator
2 found dead after tandem skydive near Lake Tahoe
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
49ers offer to help replenish stolen Washington High football equipment
More News
Top Video
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
'It breaks my heart' Martins Beach still private despite court ruling
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
WWII veteran returns Japanese flag taken from soldier
More Video