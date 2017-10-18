Wildfire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains consumes 270 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews in the Santa Cruz Mountains are making progress on the bear fire. Containment is now sitting at 10-percent with roughly 270 acres burned. However, mandatory evacuations remained in place. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews in the Santa Cruz Mountains are making progress on the bear fire. Containment is now sitting at 10-percent with roughly 270 acres burned. However, mandatory evacuations remained in place.

The weather conditions were cooler Wednesday, which was good news for fire crews. But, the steep terrain and rocky conditions have been problematic as Cal Fire tries to get the upper hand.

"The fire's laying low right now, firefighters are out there aggressively fighting the fire," Cal Fire Spokesperson Amber Anderson said.

As the smoke and haze hits the skies of the San Lorenzo Valley, water tenders filled up engines on Deer Creek Road below.

Neighbors say they're thankful for the resources.

"They're the best that there is, I mean, I'm just very, very grateful, I can't say enough," evacuee Blaise Pabon said.

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross in Los Gatos at Lakeside Elementary School.

Victoria Becker and her husband Albert aren't just volunteers. They too have been evacuated from their home.

"I've never seen the fire that close before, and that's where I want to live for the rest of my life," Virginia said.

It's a trying time as they count their blessings. "It's just a bigger reminder of what I have, and to not take anything for granted."

The Bear Fire started as a structure fire two days ago before spreading to nearby brush.

Favorable weather conditions on the front lines aided the fight Wednesday, but air operations were briefly suspended after a drone was spotted flying in the fire zone.

Cal Fire says that's against the law.

"They pose a risk, just like we've heard birds flying in the air, can hinder the efforts of our aircraft from above," Anderson said.

Four structures have burned because of the fire, and six firefighters have been injured as crews work towards full containment.

More resources are coming in. There's around 900 firefighters on the ground right now working the fire. It's unclear when the mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted.

Police have arrested a man who was allegedly burglarizing a property within the evacuation zone in the 19000 block of Hidden Springs Lane on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect had $15,000 in property, mostly jewelry and a bicycle, when he was later located in the city of Santa Cruz and arrested.

Anyone who notices a person who doesn't appear to belong or has no apparent lawful purpose in an evacuated area to call 911 or the sheriff's office dispatch at (831) 471-1121.

Evacuation info for residents and animals:
Residents:
Lakeside Elementary: 19621 Black Rd, Los Gatos
Zayante Fire Protection District Station: 7700 E Zayante Rd, Felton
Animals:
Horses and Goats: Graham Hill Showgrounds: 1145 Graham Hill Rd, Santa Cruz
Small Animals: Santa Cruz County Animal Services: 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefiresanta cruz countyfirefighter injuredSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained
Couple who lost home in Bear Fire thought they were going to die
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts evacuations
VIDEO: The perfect reminder to thank a first responder
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Thursday
San Jose teams up with water district to prepare for storm season
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Suspect in custody after SF cop hurt in hit-and-run
Sonoma State reopens after North Bay fires forced closure
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire burns 270 acres, 10 percent contained
Study: Too much exercise can lead to death
More Video