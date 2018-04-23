Today's Top Stories
Fire burning near I-880 and 98th Avenue in Oakland
Fire burns in Oakland, California on Monday, April 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)
KGO
Monday, April 23, 2018 07:36AM
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a blaze near I-880 and 98th Avenue in Oakland in what appears to be a homeless encampment.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
