WILDFIRE

Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches nearly 83,000 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

The County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa has grown to 82,700 acres and is now threatening over 1,000 structures. So far, the fire is 25 percent contained. (KGO)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa has grown to 82,700 acres and is now threatening over 1,000 structures. So far, the fire is 25 percent contained.

Over 1,000 firefighters are still battling the blaze that nearly doubled in size on Monday.

Most of the action, today, will happen around the small town of Guinda, on State Highway 16, which lies near the eastern side of the fire.

"The fire laid down, last night," said Cal Fire spokesman Israel Pinzon. Crews worked all night building containment lines along the fire.

The massive blaze was choking skies with ash and smoke, prompting some officials to cancel Fourth of July fireworks shows and urge people to stay indoors to protect themselves from the unhealthy air.

At least 2,500 people have been told to evacuate as the so-called County Fire continues to spread, said Anthony Brown, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Brown said the blaze started Saturday and is surging through rugged terrain northwest of Sacramento amid hot and dry weather. "The weather is better than what we had last weekend. But it's still hampering our efforts and it's an area of concern," he said.


MAP: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County

So far this year, wildfires have burned 4,200 square miles in the United States, according to the fire center. That's a bit below last year's acreage to date - which included the beginning of California's devastating fire season - but above the 10-year average of 3,600 square miles.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, authorities are also concerned about the possibility of campfires or fireworks starting new fires because of the dry, hot conditions.

Cal Fire officials say their goal is to have full containment of this fire by next Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa

EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES:
Mandatory evacuations:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

West of State Highway 16, to Berryessa Knoxville Road, South of Old County Road 40, and North of County Road 53

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89, South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

Evacuation Advisory:
North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

East of Capell Valley Road

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line

North of State Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Rod

West of County Road 89, South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1 For questions regarding Solano County evacuations or advisories please dial (707) 398-8261

Evacuation center: Guinda Grange Hall in the Community of Guinda 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

Road closures:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128, Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort, Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road, Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

Cooperating Agencies:
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Cal OES, California Highway Patrol, California Conservation Corps, Yolo County OES, Yolo County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff, Napa County Sheriff, PG&E, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and California National Guard.

The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

CAL FIRE map of the "County Fire"


The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokecal firewildfirefirefightersbrush fireevacuationfire departmentsCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lake Berryessa nearly deserted for 4th of July due to fire
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Smoke, fog creep towards SF at sunset
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
County Fire east of Lake Berryessa growing, 2 percent contained
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Fire in Yolo County prompts evacuations, sends smoke across the Bay Area
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
WILDFIRE
Crews use drip torches, firefighting pistols to contain County Fire
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
County Fire scorches over 70,000 acres, threatens structures
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
More wildfire
Top Stories
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Jose's Joey Chestnut scores 11th hot dog contest win
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Morgan Hill to celebrate Fourth of July with 142nd annual parade
Cannabis products popular for pet firework anxiety in the Bay Area
Weather Forecast for July 4th
Son on life support no excuse to skip work, boss tells employee
Lancaster boy allegedly tortured, abused for days before death
Show More
A 'shocking increase' in citizenship application backlog, new report finds
92-year-old woman allegedly kills son to avoid nursing home
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say
Experts cast doubt on plan to have trapped soccer team scuba dive out of cave
More News