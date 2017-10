A fire has burned multiple vehicles in a salvage yard and about 20 acres of vegetation Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Napa County, Cal Fire officials said.The fire was reported at 2:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Green Island Road just outside of American Canyon and near the Napa County Airport.Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire.No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, McLean said.