FIRE

Fire damages Michelin Star restaurant Manresa in Los Gatos

EMBED </>More Videos

A world renowned South Bay restaurant is closed after a late night fire damaged the building. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
A world renowned South Bay restaurant is closed after a late night fire damaged the building.

Manresa in downtown Los Gatos is one of just 13 3-star Michelin restaurants in the United States.

Mark Senigo was walking home when he saw the flames around 9 p.m. Monday night.

"It was roaring, and my wife and friend Kim ran into the fire department and ran in and notified them that it was on fire," said Senigo.

Santa Clara County Fire Captain Bill Murphy says firefighters "got here and and saw the exterior wall of the restaurant and the adjoining fence on fire. We were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes."

Firefighters say there is also some damage to the roof and inside the restaurant.

"So the scene has been released back to the owner. So you're going to see crews cleaning up very quickly. The goal is to help the business get back open as soon as possible," said Captain Murphy.

This is not the first time Manresa has been damaged by a fire.

It was closed for several months in 2014 after it was hit by arson.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation but it did start in the same place as the one four years ago.

A person who works closely with the restaurant says it may take two to four months to get Manresa back up and running again.

Investigators hope to determine the cause of the fire within the next few days.

Manresa's Executive Chef, David Kinch, released a statement.

"There was a fire at Manresa on the evening of July 16. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was in the restaurant and no one was harmed. The fire department responded swiftly to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is being investigated. As a result, the restaurant is currently closed and we will provide updates as available."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefoodrestaurantsLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards
Two-alarm fire at Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
FIRE
'Urban Inferno' documentary chronicles North Bay Fires
Lamborghini goes up in flames after mini van pulls off gas pump
Crews make progress containing County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
More fire
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
Warriors officially re-sign coach Steve Kerr
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Texas killer considers his last words before execution
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
Show More
How to save money and stay cool when it heats up
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Lancaster boy's family calls for investigation of social workers
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
More News