fire at the griffith observatory 😔 praying for the firefighters fighting the fire. it's gnarly out there! pic.twitter.com/xfYwWvXPjP — lara (@xoxolaraboo) July 10, 2018

A vegetation fire erupted near the Griffith Observatory, sending up thick plumes of smoke into the air on Tuesday.The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Observatory Road, northwest of the popular tourist destination. It was estimated to be around 2 acres.The Griffith Observatory was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.The fire did not pose immediate threats to any structures, fire officials said, but residents were urged to avoid the area.Los Feliz Boulevard was shut down from Vermont Avenue and Fern Dell Drive.The public was urged to get out of the area by taking Western Canyon Road. A reunification point was set up at the Greek Theatre.The Los Angeles Fire Department was battling the flames from the ground and the air. The fire was burning amid warm temperatures, high humidity and light winds in the area.