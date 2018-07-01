Fire in Yolo County grows to 22,000 acres, prompts evacuations

A wildfire that has forced mandatory evacuations in Yolo County near Guinda, California has grown to 22,000 acres as of Sunday morning.The fire is burning 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Mandatory evacuations include the area north of Highway 128, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road, and west of County Road 89.An evacuation advisory has been issued south of County Road 81 and west of County Road 85.An evacuation center has been established at Rumsey Grange Hall. So far 22,000 acres have burned, according to Cal-Fire.Firefighters are still working to try to contain the blaze despite Red Flag weather conditions including high temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity. The fire has crossed over the Yolo/Napa County lines.The fire sent smoke across the Bay Area, as far west as Petaluma and as far south as San Francisco and Redwood City, according to the National Weather Service in San Francisco.