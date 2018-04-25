Massive fire still smoldering at apartment building under construction in Concord

Fire at apartment building under construction in Concord, California on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire at an apartment building under construction in Concord is still smoldering the day after it started. Firefighters are still dealing with flare ups and spraying water on the fire.

Yesterday, five story scaffolding collapsed. The fire department is worried more walls could collapse, so they are in defensive mode.
Hundreds of people who live in the building next door remain evacuated.

The fire was called in right before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. This is an apartment building that was under construction at the intersection of Galindo and Clayton in Concord.
Two people suffered from smoke inhalation from the fire. Firefighters don't know if this was arson or an accident. The cause is still under investigation.
