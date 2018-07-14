Firefighter bit in face by pit bull after fire near San Leandro

The San Leandro house where 20 pit bulls were living when Alameda County Fire Department crews were called on July 14, 2018. One of those pit bulls attacked a battalion chief. (Carlos Saucedo)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
A battalion chief with the Alameda County Fire Department was hospitalized after being mauled by a pit bull following a fire in San Leandro Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were investigating a house fire on Maubert Street and the battalion chief stepped across the street to talk with a girl who had been rescued from the fire when he was bit in the face by the dog.

As many as 20 dogs were in the house where the fire occurred. The fire was first reported shortly after 9 a.m.

The Alameda County Fire Department is handling the investigation.

The name of the firefighter has not been released.

