Firefighter dies fighting blaze on set of Ed Norton film in Harlem

JUSTIN DOOM
A New York City firefighter died late Thursday battling a blaze on the Harlem set of a film starring Ed Norton and Bruce Willis.

Michael Davidson, 37, a 15-year veteran, was separated from his unit while fighting the five-alarm fire and later found unconscious, FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said at a press conference early Friday morning.

Two other firefighters suffered serious burns and three civilians experienced minor injuries, Nigro said.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire, which has been extinguished.

Norton reportedly was at the scene of the fire, which sparked around 11 p.m. He wrote the screenplay for "Motherless Brooklyn," which is based on a Jonathan Lethem novel. Filming was not occurring at the time of the fire.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

