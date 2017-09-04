So far, the fire has burned at least 100 acres since it broke out Sunday and is zero percent contained.
.@CALFIRE_PIO on the scene of brush fire in Gilroy. Smoke thick in the air, adding to unhealthy air conditions today pic.twitter.com/1ldGD3UnNa— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 4, 2017
Smoke chokes the Gilroy Hills as neighbors look on with concern. "We're just hoping the wind doesn't blow this way because that would be scary," Gilroy resident Neil Weigel said.
Weigel lives in a house at the base of the ridge and has been watching the fire since it started Sunday night. "You could see the flames really just billowing up," he said.
Weigel attempted to hike through the hills where the fire now burns. "It is treacherous to go hike up there," he said.
The firefighter who lost his footing and fell about 40 feet down steep terrain suffered minor injuries. "A firefighter ended up tumbling down a 40 foot draw. He was taken to the hospital, evaluated and released," Gilroy Fire Department Chief Chris Weber said.
That firefighter is now back on duty.
Weber said those hillsides haven't burned before, so they're incredibly dense with trees, brush and dry grass.
On Monday, CAL FIRE attacked the blaze by air, and the helicopter currently has the best access to the hard to reach burn area.
However, resources are strapped as firefighters battle numerous fires around Northern California. "Resource levels have been drawn down to critical levels, so I don't have an answer on whether we're going to get additional aircraft at this time," Weber said.
The visibility and air quality are very bad, but so far no shelter-in-place order has been issued. "We might reconsider later on depending on how this fire goes," Weber said.
A @CalFire tanker and spotter plane arrived to assist with #Gilroy fire pic.twitter.com/NZ944iNpC3— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 4, 2017
A few raindrops falling over #GilroyFire ---fire chief says they need a lot more to help pic.twitter.com/pld3aAbxMM— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 4, 2017
CalFire helicopter taking another pass over #GilroyFire. Dark smoke currently rising over ridge line pic.twitter.com/gkvfugxUcf— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 4, 2017
Helicopter flying over #Gilroy fire now. @CALFIRE_PIO says it's necessary to map the fire because it's so remote, difficult to access pic.twitter.com/ksR8ICAti5— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 4, 2017